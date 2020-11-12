Mackay Shields LLC Invests $4.12 Million in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,024,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunrun by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,394.61 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $96,604.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,214,651 shares of company stock valued at $528,342,321. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.