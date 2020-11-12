Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 767,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 358,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 450,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.41. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

