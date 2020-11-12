Mackay Shields LLC Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.17.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $242.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

