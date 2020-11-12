Mackay Shields LLC Increases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total transaction of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,134 shares of company stock valued at $65,219,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $516.80.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $560.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

