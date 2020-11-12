Mackay Shields LLC Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

