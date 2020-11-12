Mackay Shields LLC Increases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,472,145. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

