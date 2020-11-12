Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,595 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of DaVita worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita by 265.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in DaVita by 16.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DaVita by 122.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $332,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

