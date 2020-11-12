Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 1,733.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,708 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 588,753 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.08% of ADT worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

In other ADT news, EVP Donald M. Young sold 80,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $809,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,933,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $777,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,137,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.44. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

