Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Owens & Minor worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.