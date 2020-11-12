Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,520 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,416 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.83. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,026.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,070,783.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,736 shares of company stock valued at $30,365,146. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

