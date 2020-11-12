Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 1.42% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period.

NYSE:VPV opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

