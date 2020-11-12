Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $1,679,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,886,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,753,832.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,101.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,542. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

