Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 313,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

