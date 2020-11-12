Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $1,852,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Roku by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Roku by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 286,317 shares of company stock worth $50,758,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $231.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.35 and its 200 day moving average is $155.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.24 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $255.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

