Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Insiders sold a total of 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.