Mackay Shields LLC Buys 224 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 561.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.8% during the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 111.1% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,134.40 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,028.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $894.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

