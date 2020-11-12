Mackay Shields LLC Buys 1,574 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

NYSE:O opened at $63.44 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

