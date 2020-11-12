Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,362,423,000 after buying an additional 397,533 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,174,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,484,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $4,588,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $2,629,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,719 shares of company stock worth $56,331,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $124.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

