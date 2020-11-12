Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 2,315 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,573,000 after buying an additional 289,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after buying an additional 241,753 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 63.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,748,000 after buying an additional 235,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $31,472,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $180.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.74 and a 200-day moving average of $148.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $190.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

