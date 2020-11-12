Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stake Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,946 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lyft by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Lyft by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Raymond James began coverage on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.94.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

