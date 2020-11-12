Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,459 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 230,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 95.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,446 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 336,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

