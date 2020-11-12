Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Loews by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 30.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on L. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

