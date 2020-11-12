Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider Antonio Horta-Osorio Acquires 548 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($193.31).
Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 528 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($193.15).
- On Monday, September 21st, Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 577,138 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28).
LLOY stock opened at GBX 33.38 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.17. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
