Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider Antonio Horta-Osorio Acquires 548 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($193.31).

Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 528 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($193.15).

On Monday, September 21st, Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 577,138 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 33.38 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.17. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

Several research firms have weighed in on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 40.31 ($0.53).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

