Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

Linde stock opened at $259.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $269.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.96 and a 200-day moving average of $225.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

