Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €235.00 by Berenberg Bank

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €224.81 ($264.48).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

ETR:LIN opened at €222.00 ($261.18) on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 12-month high of €226.40 ($266.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €200.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €195.75.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.