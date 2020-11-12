Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,425,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,747.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,560.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

