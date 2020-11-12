Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Liberty Global by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

