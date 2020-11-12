Li Auto (LI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020 // Comments off

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Li Auto to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.