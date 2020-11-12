Li Auto (LI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Li Auto to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

