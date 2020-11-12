Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LXP. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.