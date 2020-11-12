Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Given a C$0.75 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LXE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.85.

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) stock opened at C$0.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) news, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,441,441.30.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

