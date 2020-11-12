Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.81

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 1405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

LE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $717.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $312.08 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 1.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 922,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 19.0% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 172,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lands’ End by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

