Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.31. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,419 shares of company stock valued at $17,444,348. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

