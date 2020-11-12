Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 130,464 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 260.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

