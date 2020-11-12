KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

