Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,530 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,605,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,881,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 530,271 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

KEYS stock opened at $115.44 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $117.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

