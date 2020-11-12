Keith Adey Sells 4,270 Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total value of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48).

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock opened at GBX 2,988 ($39.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,468.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,533.41. Bellway p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.09%.

Several research firms have commented on BWY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective (up from GBX 3,190 ($41.68)) on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,367.50 ($44.00).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

