JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

ETR:MTX opened at €193.15 ($227.24) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is €152.65 and its 200-day moving average is €148.76.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

