Jon Snodgres Sells 705 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total transaction of $137,256.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,805.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $194.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.71, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Repligen’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 3,515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,031,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836,851 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 3,886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 416,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Repligen by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after acquiring an additional 197,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 389.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

