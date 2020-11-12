John Pettigrew Purchases 16 Shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew bought 16 shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 946 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($197.75).

NG opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 912.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 906.42. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53.

NG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 956 ($12.49) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,008.42 ($13.18).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

