Joanne Wilson Acquires 18 Shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £133.74 ($174.73).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Joanne Wilson acquired 18 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 778 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £140.04 ($182.96).

On Friday, September 11th, Joanne Wilson acquired 16 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, with a total value of £138.08 ($180.40).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 826.90 ($10.80) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 777.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 782.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00.

BVIC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 880.91 ($11.51).

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

