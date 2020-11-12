Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leidos in a report released on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LDOS. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Leidos stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 6,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,130,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Leidos by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after buying an additional 339,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

