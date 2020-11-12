Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.95 ($90.53).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €87.00 ($102.35) on Tuesday. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.89.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

