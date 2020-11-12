Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €270.00 Price Target for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) has been given a €270.00 ($317.65) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) stock opened at €279.30 ($328.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €276.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €249.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.82. adidas AG has a one year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a one year high of €317.45 ($373.47).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

