Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €109.21 ($128.49).

Shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) stock opened at €104.50 ($122.94) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.19. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

