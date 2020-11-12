Ittella International (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Gap Down to $20.06

Shares of Ittella International, LLC (NASDAQ:TTCF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.06, but opened at $18.64. Ittella International shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 263 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ittella International in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ittella International during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ittella International during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ittella International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ittella International by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Ittella International, LLC manufactures plant based food. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

