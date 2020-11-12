iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.91% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

