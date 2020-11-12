iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $26,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.41. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.