iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWS)

iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,115 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average volume of 381 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $20.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF by 7,040.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.