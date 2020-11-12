iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6,497.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,194,000 after acquiring an additional 314,403 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $58,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,037,000 after buying an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 651,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,550,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $274.58 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $283.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

