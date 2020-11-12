iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,245 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 3.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $26,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

